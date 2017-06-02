Electric Cooperative to send teens to Washington D.C.

Over 1,800 students, 107 from Indiana, will be traveling to Washington D.C. for the week-long experience. (Source: CCREMC)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Five Clark County teens will soon get the chance to represent their schools in Washington D.C.

Clark County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) will sponsor five students who will be taking part in the Indiana Youth Tour.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Parkway Place residents 'sick' after latest shooting

+ Coroner's report shows 2014 murder victim not pregnant when killed

+ Popular Netflix series hits close to home at Male High School

The tour, which lasts from June 6 to 15, allows teens the chance to visit the nation's capital, learn about government, experience American, history and gain a better understanding of their electric cooperative and government.

Over 1,800 students, 107 from Indiana, will be traveling to Washington D.C. for the week-long experience.

Clark County REMC sponsored students are Rebekah Barger from New Washington High School, Ethan Furnish from our Lady of Providence High School, Nicholas Meriwether and Kyle Tucker from Silver Creek High School and Kyle Shields from Scottsburg High School.

Students will take part in a youth rally and share their opinions on various issues before they meet with the Indiana congressional delegation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.