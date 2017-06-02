KSP Troopers rescue dog trapped in a tree

Rocco was returned to his owner after being rescued. (Source: KSP)

SALEM, KY (WAVE) – Two Kentucky State Troopers rescued a dog that got itself in a pretty tight spot.

KSP Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing a cemetery in Salem while off duty when they heard a dog barking in a wooded area.

They eventually found a dachshund named Rocco trapped inside the trunk of a tree. The dog had gotten inside the tree through a nearby groundhog hole and could not get back out.

With the help of the Salem Fire Department, the dog was freed safely after a section of the tree was cut out. Rocco was then returned to his owner.

The opening of the tree was made larger, just in case another dog may find itself inside the tree.

