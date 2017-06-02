Bennie J to perform in Soul Lounge Series

Bennie J on Sounds of the City. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Soul Lounge Series continues to give WAVE Country residents a chance to enjoy the talents of local artists and performers.

This is the Series' 10th year and organizers continue to bring in not just local but also national artists to Louisville.

At the upcoming Bourbon, Cigars & Soul event, renowned saxophone player Bennie J will perform.

"It's about playing from the heart and spirit," Bennie J said. "Basically I'll be doing a lot of smooth jazz, R&B, and blues."

The Soul Lounge Series continues Sunday, June 11 with the Southern Fried After Set at Big City Styles. The Bourbon, Cigars, & Soul event takes place July 2 at Match Cigar Bar.

