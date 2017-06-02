UofL ticket prices at Yum! Center to increase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cards fans will soon be dishing out more money to support their team.

The UofL Athletic Association announced Friday that basketball ticket prices at KFC Yum! Center will soon increase by three dollars.

Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said they are now beginning to realize the true cost of partnering with the Yum! Center.

In late June or early July, a special Budget Committee meeting will be held to discuss the Yum! Center.

