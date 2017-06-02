UK tops OU in NCAA opener, could face IU next

UK was ranked No. 1 in the all-time top 100 college basketball poll. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Survive and advance is an expression not limited to the NCAA basketball tournament.

Kentucky jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but visiting Ohio University made things interesting late in an NCAA Tournament opener at UK's Cliff Hagan Stadium on Friday.

The Wildcats held off OU, 6-4, and now await the winner of Indiana and North Carolina State. That second-round game will be played Saturday at 7 p.m., also at Hagan Stadium.

Ace Sean Hjelle worked into the eighth inning and ended his day after allowing three runs on eight hits. He struck out three Bobcats and walked three others en route to the win.

Hjelle enjoyed some early support when UK scored twice with two outs in the first inning, got a run each in the fourth and fifth, then added two more on a pair of bases-loaded walks in the sixth.

OU scored three times in the eighth inning, chasing, Hjelle, and added another run in the ninth.

