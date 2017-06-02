Cultural Pass returns for summer 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's Cultural Pass is offering a way to help keep kids entertained and educated this summer.

Cultural Pass kicks off June 3 and lasts through August 12.

A pass provides free access to 38 arts and cultural institutions around Louisville.

Organizers hope that the program impacts summer learning loss, establishes a life-long relationship between Louisville youth and the arts, and addresses any barriers that may keep children from the arts.

The 2017 Cultural Pass is now available and may be picked up at any Louisville Free Public Library branch along with the Summer Reading Program. Pass holders can register and track the progress online at www.lfpl.org/culturalpass.

Pass holders with five or more visits will be automatically be entered into a drawing for tickets, season passes and other prizes provided by members of the Arts and Culture Alliance.

Youth 21 and under are eligible for one pass

To learn more about the free Cultural Pass or to register, click here.

