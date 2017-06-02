Classic Empire trains for Belmont; True Timber won't run

NEW YORK (AP) - Preakness runner-up Classic Empire completed his last serious training for the upcoming Belmont Stakes.

The 3-year-old colt covered a half-mile in 50 seconds under exercise rider Martin Rivera at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Friday. Classic Empire's workmate Airoforce was timed in 52 seconds.

Norm Casse, who assists his trainer-father Mark, says it's all systems go for Classic Empire in the 1 ½-mile Belmont on June 10. The colt is set to fly to New York on Tuesday.

Classic Empire, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby, and Lookin At Lee are the only horses expected to run in all three legs of the Triple Crown. Lookin At Lee was second in the Derby and fourth in the Preakness.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.