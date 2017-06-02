Grant Co. teen missing from Louisville group home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are seeking leads as they try to find a Grant County teen who ran away from a Louisville group home.

Ciara Dawn Moore, 16, was last seen May 25 with two other girls who are also missing from the facility.

Anyone who has seen Ciara or has knowledge about where she can be found is asked the call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (574-5673).

