Honoring 'The Greatest' one year after his death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - June 3, marks one year, since a Louisville legend 'The Greatest', Muhammad Ali left us.

It was a somber time as the world mourned the passing of the boxing great and humanitarian. Beginning on the day of his death, Ali's life and the peace he stood for was celebrated. It was one of the greatest outpourings of love ever witnessed by people of many races and faiths.

+ LIST: 'I Am Ali' schedule of events

"I would like everyone to remember what it was like during that week," Jeanie Kahnke, Senior Director of Public Relations for the Muhammad Ali Center, said.?

The death and final goodbye to Ali brought the city of Louisville together peacefully if only for a short moment in time.

"It was almost like Muhammad's halo was lit up around the city," Kahnke said, "there were no homicides that week."

That's a stark contrast to the recent violence the city has been dealing with. Kahnke hopes we all remember Ali's death got strangers talking to each other.

She remembers Ali saying, "You can't spell brother without the word other."

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Louisiana family travels to Ali's childhood home to find doors locked, future uncertain

+ In death, Ali renews pride in West Louisville

+ Crowds gather at Cave Hill to say final goodbyes to The Greatest

She said, "We have to think of one another."

It's part of the reason Ronnie Stoner brought his daughters to the Muhammad Ali Center for a visit.

"I want them to gain the exposure and the knowledge of how Ali wanted people to come together and have peace with each other," he said.

The other reason? Ronnie Stoner happens to be the grandson of Ali's first trainer, Fred Stoner.

"He trained out at Grace Hope Presbyterian Community Center," Stoner smiled.

The family may also take in some of the 70 events, being held in Louisville in the next six weeks in the I Am Ali Festival. It's kicked off by a multi-denominational service on the Ali Center Plaza Saturday morning June 3, with seating at 7:45, it will be followed by a community bike ride and then Saturday night June 3, the Bats' Ali Appreciation Night will take place at Louisville Slugger Field with the team in special uniforms to honor 'The Greatest.'

From a youth arts and appreciation festival to an Ali film night with a Q and A session with the film directors themselves and even a health and fitness events, many are getting involved with the Festival.

For even more events, dates and times, head to alicenter.org

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.