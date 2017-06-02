Mural unveiled at Henderson's East End Park

The East End Park in Henderson is now displaying a 48-foot by 5-foot mural.

It was painted by Henderson County High School art students and was unveiled Friday at a ceremony where city leaders and school officials were present to show off the creation.

The design was created by senior Josiah Blasser.

Mayor Steve Austin said he is excited that the mural will be a part of the park for a very long time.

The students have worked on the mural since Thanksgiving and the mayor said it's an integral part of that area's redevelopment.

