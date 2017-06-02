Campbell County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of phone calls from people claiming to be employees or deputies of the agency.

Callers state there is either a warrant for the person's arrest for an unpaid fine, or that there is a tax fine that must be paid immediately in order to avoid immediate arrest.

Police said the caller usually asks for payment in some form of transfer such as wiring money via Western Union, or by asking for prepaid credit cards. Some even ask for iTunes or other gift cards.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they will not call you to resolve warrants, paper service or tax fines. Notifications are done by sworn deputies who will attempt to locate people in person.

Anyone calling requesting money, whether is it the sheriff's office, the police, the courts or the IRS, is a scam.

The sheriff's office said it's best to simply hang up.

