LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are children in WAVE Country who get a chance to eat breakfast and lunch at their schools.

But school is now out for the summer, and without being fed at school, thousands of local kids will go hungry.

You can help right now, however, through the Recipe To End Hunger Summer Food Drive.

Beginning Monday through June 26, anyone can donate in one of two ways.

You can drop off boxes of dry cereal at any local Kroger store. Or, you can make a donation by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.