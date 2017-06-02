Louisville turns orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city of Louisville is going orange for a good cause.

June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, in honor of it, many Louisville landmarks including the Louisville Urban League, the City Hall clock tower, and the Big Four Bridge will turn orange.

Saturday, a family gathering including a short community walk, kids' activities and a picnic will be held at Sheppard Park.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and is just one of more than 250 events taking place across the country.

