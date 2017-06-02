LMPD issues Operation Return Home alert for endangered, missing person

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is asking for help locating an endangered, missing person.

LMPD issued an Operation Return Home alert for Beverly "Ray" Ross.

Ross was last seen Friday afternoon in the 2300 Block of S. 36th Street.

She's described as a 68-year-old African American female, 5'2", 155 lbs, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Ross requires medicine daily, and may have memory issues.

She was last seen wearing a purple or red shirt, black capris and white tennis shoes.

Ross walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD.

