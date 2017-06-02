Louisville CPA firm hosts international conference

(Press release from DMLO CPAs)

LOUSVILLE, KY - DMLO CPAs is pleased to announce that the 6th largest global association of accounting firms (as ranked by the International Accounting Bulletin in their World Survey 2017) has chosen Louisville and DMLO CPAs to host their annual Americas Regional Meeting in June 2017.

With the theme Racing to Excellence, the conference will include sessions on:

• Best practices in leader accountability

• Social selling

• Growing with non-traditional services

• Sustaining excellence amid today’s ever-changing environment

• Technology trends, cyber security, and artificial intelligence

• The role of data in strategy

• Attracting and retaining top-notch professionals

Keynote speakers include Gary Adamson, a nationally-renowned consultant and former managing partner of a top 200 CPA firm; leadership expert Dr. Paul Voss; marketing guru and data analytics expert Katie Tolin; and author and University of Louisville professor Dr. Roman Yampolskiy.

With a strong focus on relationship building in addition to learning, the agenda will include a full social program with a historic city walk, a visit to the Muhammad Ali Center, and a tasting tour of Kentucky’s quintessential spirit – bourbon. Golfers will get to show off their skills in a tournament at “Fuzzy’s Place.” Companions will visit Victorian homes and enjoy a Southern-inspired lunch (including the Hot Brown) before meeting up with millinery designer C.K. Nobles, who will help them create their own designer Derby hat for a gala dinner and tour at Churchill Downs, where prizes will be awarded for the most creative.

As a ‘Louisville original’ independent firm that has grown from 4 people to 90+ over four decades, we are a strong supporter of our local community, and very excited to be part of bringing an international spotlight to our great city.

The conference will take place June 3-6, 2017 at The Brown Hotel.