LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Iroquois neighborhood

Crews are responding to a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood. (Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. of a person shot in the 5300 block of Halsey Court.

Once on scene, authorities found one person who had been shot.

That person was transported to UofL Hospital, and pronounced dead later Friday night.

