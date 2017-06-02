Henderson Co. considering starting inmate road cleanup program

Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider says he's seen some strange trash along Henderson County roads, ranging from anything including TVs and even a couch.

Usually, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet takes care that litter. But this year he says there's not as much funding.

So there's a plan in the works to use jail inmates to do the work. If it's approved, here's how the new plan will work:

Highway department crews will shut down one lane of traffic at a time on targeted roads.

Then jail inmates will clean everything up. This will only happen during off-peak driving hours, so inmates will be out when there are fewer cars on the road

Inmates will get credit for the work on their sentences.

Judge Schneider wants to especially target US-41 because it's the first thing people see when they cross into Kentucky.

"We'll always want to have a nice front door, and sometimes that front door our community doesn't look very good anything from couches TVs people just for whatever reason just throw that stuff on the side of the road," Schneider says. "And unless you block traffic its hard to get trash of that size into a truck and that;s where KYTC's expertise helps us."

As of right now, the project is still in the discussion phase, but Judge Schneider says he's hopeful to get it up and running before the end of the summer.

