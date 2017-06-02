Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog _ who had to be rescued - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog _ who had to be rescued

(Kentucky State Police via AP). In this photo provided by the Kentucky State Police, Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in... (Kentucky State Police via AP). In this photo provided by the Kentucky State Police, Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in...
(Kentucky State Police via AP). In this photo provided by the Kentucky State Police, Salem, Ky. firefighter Daniel Newcomb cuts a tree to free a dog that was trapped, Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Salem, Ky. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a... (Kentucky State Police via AP). In this photo provided by the Kentucky State Police, Salem, Ky. firefighter Daniel Newcomb cuts a tree to free a dog that was trapped, Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Salem, Ky. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a...
(Kentucky State Police via AP). This photo provided by the Kentucky State Police shows Rocco with his owner Tammy Reed, Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Salem, Ky.. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog’s... (Kentucky State Police via AP). This photo provided by the Kentucky State Police shows Rocco with his owner Tammy Reed, Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Salem, Ky.. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog’s...

SALEM, Ky. (AP) - Is that a bird in the tree? A cat? No, it's Rocco the dog, who had to be rescued by firefighters when the small dachshund got stuck inside a tree trunk.

Authorities say two off-duty Kentucky state troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem on Thursday when they heard a dog barking. They looked around for several minutes, and finally, they found the pooch - trapped inside the tree.

Apparently Rocco had climbed into a nearby hole dug by a groundhog and found his way up through the tree trunk. That's where he became stuck.

A firefighter came out and cut part of the tree, safely freeing Rocco.

The opening in the tree is now big enough Rocco - if he dares go on another adventure like that.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly