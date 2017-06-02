Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog _ who had to be rescued

(Kentucky State Police via AP). This photo provided by the Kentucky State Police shows Rocco with his owner Tammy Reed, Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Salem, Ky.. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog’s...

SALEM, Ky. (AP) - Is that a bird in the tree? A cat? No, it's Rocco the dog, who had to be rescued by firefighters when the small dachshund got stuck inside a tree trunk.

Authorities say two off-duty Kentucky state troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem on Thursday when they heard a dog barking. They looked around for several minutes, and finally, they found the pooch - trapped inside the tree.

Apparently Rocco had climbed into a nearby hole dug by a groundhog and found his way up through the tree trunk. That's where he became stuck.

A firefighter came out and cut part of the tree, safely freeing Rocco.

The opening in the tree is now big enough Rocco - if he dares go on another adventure like that.

