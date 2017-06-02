UofL baseball tops Radford, Cardinals advance to play Oklahoma

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL's NCAA regional opener was more interesting than the Cards may have preferred, but they came out on top, 11-6.
Louisville had a 6-0 lead in the fourth, when Radford's Adam Whitacre hit a grand slam off Kade McClure, to make it 6-4.
Two innings later, Whitacre again delivered for Radford, and tied the game at 6-6 with a two-run triple down the right-field line.
But it was all Louisville from then on.
Freshman Jake Snider got the Cardinals' bats going again, with his first career home run. It was a two-run shot to put the Cards up 8-6.
McClure threw five and two-thirds innings for Louisville, with five hits, six earned runs and seven strikeouts.
Josh Stowers was also big for the Cards, going 3-3 on the day, with three RBI's.
The Cardinals advance to play Oklahoma Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.
