UofL baseball tops Radford, Cardinals advance to play Oklahoma

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL's NCAA regional opener was more interesting than the Cards may have preferred, but they came out on top, 11-6.

Louisville had a 6-0 lead in the fourth, when Radford's Adam Whitacre hit a grand slam off Kade McClure, to make it 6-4.

Two innings later, Whitacre again delivered for Radford, and tied the game at 6-6 with a two-run triple down the right-field line.

But it was all Louisville from then on.

Freshman Jake Snider got the Cardinals' bats going again, with his first career home run. It was a two-run shot to put the Cards up 8-6.

McClure threw five and two-thirds innings for Louisville, with five hits, six earned runs and seven strikeouts.

Josh Stowers was also big for the Cards, going 3-3 on the day, with three RBI's.

The Cardinals advance to play Oklahoma Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

