Big innings help Louisville outlast Radford 11-6 in NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jake Snider knocked in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, Josh Stowers doubled twice for three RBIs and Louisville pulled away from Radford late for an 11-6 victory Friday night in an NCAA Tournament regional.

Top-seeded Louisville (48-10) led behind a six-run third inning before Radford scored four times in the fourth and twice more in the sixth to tie it. Snider followed Stowers' leadoff single by homering to right center, and Brendan McKay's RBI grounder made it 9-6. Stowers doubled in another run in the seventh and scored on a throwing error as the Cardinals' No. 8 batter capped a 3-for-3 night.

Sam Bordner (2-0) pitched 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief for Louisville, which meets No. 2 seed Oklahoma on Saturday. Austin Gerber (4-4) took the loss for the fourth-seeded Highlanders (27-31), who aim to avoid elimination against Xavier.

