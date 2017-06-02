Bryson Tiller announces pop-up show in Louisville

Bryson Tiller with students at Foster Elementary. (Source: Louisville Metro Council)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's own Bryson Tiller recently announced a pop-up show at the Mercury Ballroom.

The show will take place on June 7, as part of his Trapsoul Series.

The bad news, it's already sold out.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Tiller will also do a pop-up show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York on Saturday night.

After the Louisville show, Tiller will do a show in Los Angeles, then head to Europe for a stint.

Tiller will return to Louisville on September 16 for his tour finale.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.