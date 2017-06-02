Brother of fallen LMPD Officer: 'He's an angel in the outfield now'

The last part of the crew is missing one of its members. LMPD officer Nick Rodman died during a police chase earlier this year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – There's a section at Cardinal baseball games, you can't get tickets to. Just outside the left field fence you’ll find a tailgating crew that’s nicknamed the “Left Field Lounge”. It’s a handful of RV’s and a countless number of coolers packed together on a small patch of asphalt.

Josh Hoskins is a big UofL fan who helped start the tailgating clan.

"This is the go-to,” Hoskins said. “Been here since 2007. Keeping it alive.”

Another part of the group is a man who only goes by Tommy Tailgater.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Close family and friends remember fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

"When you're up on top of my RV, it's not a bad view at all,” he said.

The last part of the crew is missing one of its members. LMPD officer Nick Rodman died during a police chase earlier this year.

His brother Andy Rodman thinks of watching games with him.

"He was right here with about four or five hours before the game, getting everything set up,” Rodman said. “Every moment of the day feels weird not having him to talk to or call."

Baseball is a pastime, it's a family sport.

"Every time we get into the parking lot, the memories start to roll back into your head,” Rodman said.

Each game, each tailgate, is a small step towards normal for the family.

"Getting on and doing the stuff that we all loved was one of the things that we all decided was one of the only ways we were going to be able to get on and heal,” Rodman said. “He'd be mad at us if we didn't come out."

It may not be quite as loud in that familiar section outside the left field fence, but that tailgating family is still cheering and they're sure the officer known as 123B is cheering with them.

"He's an angel in the outfield now,” Rodman said. “Hopefully he can carry us all the way through the World Series."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.