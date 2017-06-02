Brother of fallen LMPD Officer: 'He's an angel in the outfield now'

There's a section at Cardinal baseball games, you can't get tickets to. Just outside the left field fence you’ll find a tailgating crew that’s nicknamed the “Left Field Lounge”. It’s missing a member this postseason, fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.More >>
There's a section at Cardinal baseball games, you can't get tickets to. Just outside the left field fence you’ll find a tailgating crew that’s nicknamed the “Left Field Lounge”. It’s missing a member this postseason, fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.More >>
Louisville's own Bryson Tiller recently announced a pop-up show at the Mercury Ballroom.More >>
Louisville's own Bryson Tiller recently announced a pop-up show at the Mercury Ballroom.More >>
Crews are responding to a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood.More >>
Crews are responding to a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood.More >>
Researchers at the University of Louisville are studying the dangers of living near a coal ash pond.More >>
Researchers at the University of Louisville are studying the dangers of living near a coal ash pond.More >>
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD.More >>
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD.More >>