Indiana baseball loses extra-inning thriller to NC State

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The Hoosiers fell to NC State in their NCAA opener, after twelve innings, 7-6.

After eleven closely contested innings, the Wolfpack capitalized on a couple of Indiana accidents.

A fielding error by shortstop Jeremy Houston allowed NC State to put runners on the corners. Then a passed ball brought Garrett Suggs home and game NC State up, 6-5.

Next up, Brad Debo hit a single to left, to score Stephen Pitarra and the Wolfpack was up 7-5.

The Hoosiers showed life late, with an RBI triple to the corner in left by Craig Dedelow brought IU within one with two outs.

But it wouldn't be enough.

The Hoosiers play Ohio University at noon on Saturday.

NC State, who used seven pitchers in Friday night's game, will play host Kentucky Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

