Jennifer Lawrence to hold fundraiser at local museum

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -   Actress Jennifer Lawrence is coming home next month for a fundraiser at the Frazier History Museum.

The museum is currently hosting The Hunger Games: The Exhibition.

The benefit is called The Power of One, and it's coming up July 14th..

The film's director is also expected to attend, along with more unnamed cast members.

Tickets start at $1000, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation.

But a select number of VIP tickets will allow guests to have a rooftop dinner with Lawrence.

