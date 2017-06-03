Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

BRAVES-REDS

Mesoraco homers in 10th, Reds rally for 3-2 win over Braves

CINCINNATI (AP) - Eugenio Suarez scored the tying run in the ninth on Jim Johnson's wild pitch, and Devin Mesoraco led off the 10th with a homer Friday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Mesoraco, who got into the game as a defensive replacement in the 10th, connected off Jose Ramirez (2-2) for his first career game-ending homer. Raisel Iglesias (2-0) faced three batters in the top of the 10th.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips returned to Great American Ball Park for the first time since his trade in February after 11 seasons in Cincinnati. He got a long ovation before his first at-bat and raised his helmet to recognize the 27,300 fans. Phillips went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.

Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz pitched two-hit ball for seven innings and matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, five of them called by umpire Mike Winters. He turned a 2-0 lead over to the bullpen.

NCAA-OHIO-KENTUCKY

Kentucky hits early, often in 6-4 win over Ohio in NCAAs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Riley Mahan knocked in two runs on three hits, right-hander Sean Hjelle allowed Ohio eight hits while top-seeded Kentucky got 13 in a 6-4 victory Friday in the opener of the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional.

Hosting their first regional since 2006, the Wildcats (40-20) gave Hjelle a two-run cushion in the first inning when Luke Becker and Mahan each delivered RBI hits. Kentucky added four runs in the middle innings, scoring twice in the sixth on bases-loaded walks to make it 6-0. Every Kentucky batter had at least one hit to help the Wildcats end a two-game slide.

That offense came in handy as No. 4 seed Ohio (31-27) finally broke through on Hjelle (10-3) in the eighth on Rudy Rott's three-run homer. Logan Salow gave up a run in the ninth but earned his 11th save.

Kentucky will face the North Carolina State-Indiana winner on Saturday, while the Bobcats (31-27) will face the loser.

NCAA-RADFORD-LOUISVILLE

Big innings help Louisville outlast Radford 11-6 in NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jake Snider knocked in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, Josh Stowers doubled twice for three RBIs and Louisville pulled away from Radford late for an 11-6 victory Friday night in an NCAA Tournament regional.

Top-seeded Louisville (48-10) led behind a six-run third inning before Radford scored four times in the fourth and twice more in the sixth to tie it. Snider followed Stowers' leadoff single by homering to right center, and Brendan McKay's RBI grounder made it 9-6. Stowers doubled in another run in the seventh and scored on a throwing error as the Cardinals' No. 8 batter capped a 3-for-3 night.

Sam Bordner (2-0) pitched 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief for Louisville, which meets No. 2 seed Oklahoma on Saturday. Austin Gerber (4-4) took the loss for the fourth-seeded Highlanders (27-31), who aim to avoid elimination against Xavier.

NCAA-ST JOHN'S-VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt thumps St. John's 13-4 in NCAA baseball tourney

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Vanderbilt third baseman Will Toffey had four hits including a three-run homer as the Commodores defeated St. John's 13-4 in the Clemson regional of the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday.

Vanderbilt (34-22-1) will face either top-seed Clemson or No. 4 seed UNC Greensboro on Saturday with the winner playing for the regional championship. St. John's (42-12) will face an elimination game Saturday against the Clemson-UNCG loser.

The Red Storm led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when Vanderbilt began its half of the inning with six straight hits. Toffey's homer put the Commodores ahead for good.

Vanderbilt had 18 hits. First baseman Julian Infante had three hits and three RBIs while centerfielder Jeren Kendall had two hits and drove in four runs.

Patrick Raby (10-3) gave up six hits and three runs over seven innings for the win. Sean Mooney (8-2) allowed six earned runs in the loss for St. John's.

NCAA-TENNESSEE TECH-FLORIDA STATE

Tennessee Tech rallies for 3-1 upset over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Ryan Flick's two-run double in the ninth inning led Tennessee Tech to a 3-1 victory over Florida State on Friday night in the NCAA baseball tournament's Tallahassee Regional.

The Golden Eagles, who are seeded fourth and making their first tournament appearance since 2009, tied it at 1 in the eighth on an RBI double to right by Nick Osborne. They had been held in check for 7 1/3 innings by Florida State freshman Drew Parrish, who allowed only two hits and struck out 12.

Kevin Strohschein had two hits for Tennessee Tech (41-19), which will face third-seeded Auburn on Saturday. Florida State (39-21) will face second-seeded UCF in an elimination game.

Quincy Nieporte put the Seminoles on the board in the seventh with an RBI single.

Travis Moths (5-1) got the win with three innings of no-hit ball and striking out four. Drew Carlton (3-4) took the loss.

STANLEY CUP-WRONG NUMBER

Wrong number text leads couple to free Stanley Cup tickets

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A text message sent to the wrong number led to a Pittsburgh couple scoring free tickets to see the Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

KDKA-TV reports Amy Santora received a text offering four tickets to Wednesday night's game against Nashville. She called the number, and the man at the other end said he sent the text to the wrong number.

Santora says the man called her back a few minutes later, saying the text's intended recipient only wanted one set of the tickets.

The tickets were priced at $329. The man told Santora she could have them for free.

Santora and her husband took the man up on his offer, finding seats behind the goalie.

As for the mystery texter, Santora says "whoever you are, thank you."

NCAA-NC STATE-INDIANA

N.C. State works overtime for 7-6 win over Indiana in NCAA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Garrett Suggs scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and Brad Debo singled in an insurance run in the top of the 12th inning to lift North Carolina State past Indiana 7-6 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament's Lexington Regional.

Joe Dunand's homer in the eighth inning tied it at 5 for third-seeded N.C. State (35-23) and the Wolfpack scored two unearned runs off Indiana miscues in the 12th. Suggs singled to lead off the inning and reached third on a fielding error before scoring on a wild pitch. Debo's RBI provided a two-run edge that proved critical as Indiana got within a run off winner Tommy DeJuneas (4-0). Sean Adler got his fourth save.

N.C. State meets top-seeded Kentucky on Saturday in the winner's bracket. The second-seeded Hoosiers (33-23-2) will face Ohio, trying to stay alive in the tournament.

The game was stopped briefly in the second when a photographer was injured after being struck in the head by a foul ball. He was taken to a hospital for observation and was later released.

NCAA TOURNAMENT-PHOTOGRAPHER STRUCK

Foul ball strikes photographer during NCAA Tournament game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - An unidentified photographer was taken to a hospital after being struck by a foul ball in the second inning of Friday's NCAA Tournament game between North Carolina State and Indiana.

The man was shooting with several photographers standing on top of the Indiana dugout on the first base side at Cliff Hagan Stadium when Evan Mendoza fouled off a pitch that struck the photographer on the left side of his forehead. Spectators gasped when he was hit and quickly fell and was silent for several minutes while medical personnel tended to him.

A Kentucky athletics spokesman said the photographer remained conscious and was able to eventually stand and walk as spectators and players from both schools applauded. He was taken by ambulance to UK Chandler Hospital for observation.

ALI FESTIVAL

Louisville honoring Muhammad Ali with 6-week festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Muhammad Ali's hometown kicks off a six-week festival honoring the boxing champion with a memorial service in Louisville on the anniversary of his death.

The hour-long, multi-denominational service will be on the Ali Center Plaza starting at 8 a.m. Eastern time Saturday. Organizers say the service is a way to honor Ali's legacy and to remember how the city came together last year as it honored The Champ.

The service will include blessings from representatives of multiple faiths.

Ali will be remembered at an "Ali Appreciation Night" at a minor league baseball game at Slugger Field in Louisville on Saturday night.

Saturday's events kick off the six-week "I Am Ali" Festival in Louisville. On June 9th, the Ali Center will host a youth festival. The center will host a "Giving Festival" on June 16th.

ALI'S HOMETOWN-VIOLENCE

Muhammad Ali's hometown fights explosion of violence, deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - For one week last spring, as Louisville led the world in mourning Muhammad Ali's death, not a single person died in a hail of gunfire in the boxing great's hometown.

The silence was welcome in a city wrestling with an explosion of violence. Leaders hoped the cease-fire might stick and that the send-off for The Champ would mark a turning point for the city.

But before sunrise the day after Ali's memorial service, shots rang out and a 20-year-old woman was dead. Then another murder. And another, resuming an extraordinary outbreak of bloodshed that has devastated Ali's hometown.

In the year since Ali's memorial service, the city's murder epidemic claimed 119 lives - more than twice the number of killings just three years earlier.

