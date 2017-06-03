The Latest: Plane delay for relatives of Real Madrid players

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon catches a ball during a training session at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Friday June 2, 2017. Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match i...

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) - The latest from the Champions League final (all times local):

___

3.10 p.m.

The charter plane carrying relatives of Real Madrid players was delayed for more than an hour in Spain because of the high number of flights arriving at Cardiff's airport for the Champions League final against Juventus.

Players' relatives used social media to talk about the delay.

Spanish daily Marca said the flight was still expected to make it to Cardiff in good time for the final.

Cardiff Airport was at capacity because of the high influx of fans arriving from Spain and Italy.

___

2:55 p.m.

Trains arriving at Cardiff were packed with Italian and Spanish fans who spent the night in nearby cities because of the limited hotel capacity in the Welsh capital.

Many fans were unable to find a place to stay in Cardiff and had to seek alternatives in neighboring cities, such as Bristol.

"It was impossible to find a place to stay in Cardiff, everything was booked well in advance," said Real Madrid fan Mario Herrero, who made the trip of about one hour from Bristol into Cardiff. "We had to look for hotels in other cities, it was the only solution."

Most trains were filled to capacity but there were no reports of problems for fans arriving at Cardiff's main station.

With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final.

___

1:25 p.m.

Fans still wanting to watch the Champions League final are being charged hefty amounts of money by ticket scalpers.

Tickets were going for up to 1,500 euros ($1,700) outside Cardiff's Millennium Stadium, ahead of the final between Juventus and Real Madrid.

Police were warning fans against the possibility of forged tickets.

___

10:15 a.m.

The Black Eyed Peas are promising an energetic show when they perform at the Champions League final.

The Grammy Award-winning eclectic hip-hop group will be entertaining the Cardiff stadium crowd just before Juventus and Real Madrid meet in the biggest club game in world soccer.

Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am promised "lots of energy."

Will.i.am told The Associated Press that "there's a lot of eyeballs, a lot of football fans and hopefully we can bring a lot of music fans to watch us too. So, unlike the Super Bowl and the World Cup, this is the second time we've had music at a UEFA opening ceremony, so we're happy to be number two."

Alicia Keys performed before last season's final in Milan.

Saturday's Champions League final is the first being played under a closed roof due to security fears that intensified in the wake of the Manchester Arena attack last month that killed 22 people.

Will.i.am said: "I try not to let fear govern where I go. I love this country and I will always."

___

6:30 a.m.

It's match day in Cardiff where Juventus and Real Madrid will face off in the Champions League final.

Madrid has featured in three finals in the past four seasons, winning in 2014 and 2016. Now, Madrid is looking to become the first team to retain a Champions League title and win a record-extending 12th European Cup.

Juventus is chasing its third title, having not won European soccer's top prize since 1996. The Italian side lost to Barcelona on its last visit to the final in 2015.

Ten of thousands of fans are descending on the Welsh capital for the match, with limited hotel capacity to accommodate them.

With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final.

