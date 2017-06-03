Pedestrian hit by train in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a train in St. Matthews.

MetroSafe confirmed the incident happened around 9:41 a.m. near North Hubbards Lane and Ledyard Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

MetroSafe also verified that the train was initially unaware that they hit the pedestrian. The train stopped at Frankfort and Bayly Avenues.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.