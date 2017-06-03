Disgruntled man releases bedbugs in Maine city office

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.
City Manager William Bridgeo tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2sySI9f) the man apparently complained Friday to the code enforcement office about bedbugs at his former apartment then left, but returned after he showed the cup of bugs to a manager at his new apartment and was told he couldn't live there.
Bridgeo says the man let the bugs loose in the General Assistance Office where he asked for a form to request assistance and apparently was told he didn't qualify.
Police didn't immediately release the man's name or say if any charges would be filed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
