Power outage shuts down Newport Aquarium

All animals are said to be OK. (Source: Newport Aquarium)

NEWPORT, KY (WAVE) - Newport Aquarium is closed until further notice due to a power outage.

The Aquarium posted on their Facebook page Saturday morning that they were working with Duke Energy to restore power.

According to the post, their facilities are running on backup generators and all animals are OK.

Those who purchased tickets will be reimbursed or the tickets could be used at a later date.

