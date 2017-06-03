Multi-denominational service kicks off 'I am Ali' Festival

Many came together for a multi-denominational service on the Ali Center Plaza on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday, June 3 marks one year since Louisville legend, Muhammad Ali passed away. His death brought the world together.

On the anniversary of his passing, a crowd gathered to honor and remember Ali and what he stood for. Many came together for a multi-denominational service on the Ali Center Plaza on Saturday for a kickoff event to the six weeks of the I Am Ali Festival.

+ LIST: 'I Am Ali' schedule of events

The events celebrate Ali's life and highlight Ali's "Six Core Principles" — Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving, and Spirituality – with six weeks of programming and community events, tied to each one of these principles. The I Am Ali Festival will culminate on July 15th.

RELATED STORIES:

+ Honoring 'The Greatest' one year after his death

+ Louisiana family travels to Ali's childhood home to find doors locked, future uncertain

The celebration of Ali's legacy will include over 70 different exhibits, performances and deals from over 35 different local attractions, hotels and restaurants that span through June and July. Each week during the festival, one of Ali's "Six Core Principles" will be celebrated:

Spirituality: June 3-10

Giving: June 11-17

Respect: June 18-24

Conviction: June 25-July 1

Dedication: July 2-8

Confidence: July 9-15

For even more events, dates and times, head to alicenter.org

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.