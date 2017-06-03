Oracle beats Kiwis to earn America's Cup match bonus point

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA sailed a masterful race on Bermuda's Great Sound to beat Emirates Team New Zealand on Saturday and earn a bonus point in the 35th America's Cup match that starts in two weeks.
In a rematch of 2013 America's Cup contestants, Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill forced Team New Zealand's Peter Burling into a penalty at the start and led at every mark to win by 29 seconds.
Tactician Tom Slingsby told his crewmates after the finish. "We just won a race in the Cup, boys. Good work."
Oracle Team USA, owned by software billionaire Larry Ellison, will have a 1-0 lead at the start of the first-to-seven America's Cup match starting June 17.
Team New Zealand still holds the top seed in the challenger semifinals, which start Sunday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
