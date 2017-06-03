Sowers' 3 homers, 5 RBI power Indiana past Ohio 11-2 in NCAA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Logan Sowers knocked in five runs with three homers, including a three-run shot in the eighth inning, and Jonathan Stiever pitched a complete-game seven-hitter as Indiana routed Ohio 11-2 on Saturday to remain alive in the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional.

Just over 12 hours after a 7-6, 12-inning loss to North Carolina State, the second-seeded Hoosiers bounced back behind their junior right fielder, who twice hit opposite-field solo homers before his blast to left during a four-run eighth. Center fielder Craig Dedelow also homered for Indiana (34-23-2), which collected 14 hits.

Sophomore right-hander Stiever (4-4) meanwhile posted his career-best outing with four strikeouts and three walks on 119 pitches. He allowed fourth-seeded Ohio (31-28) two first-inning runs off a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice before shutting down the Bobcats.

Indiana will face the Kentucky-N.C. State loser on Sunday in what could be the first of two games.

