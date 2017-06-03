Coroner IDs man shot dead in Iroquois neighborhood Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office confirmed Ron Stephenson, 21, of Louisville died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Stephenson was shot off Halsey Court around 6:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made in this case. Information about suspects or motives was not available.

LMPD asks anyone with information to call its anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

