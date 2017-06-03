Just a few hours left of Louisville Greek Festival

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 2017 Louisville Greek Festival will wrap up Saturday night.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

The annual event is hosted by The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church off Ormsby Lane in Lyndon.

This is the 31st annual Louisville Greek Festival.

Parking and admission to the event that started Friday is free.

The festival features live music, authentic Greek beer, wine and food.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.