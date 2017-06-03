New free, high-speed internet cafe open in west Louisville

A $60,000 technology investment is open in the west end of Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A $60,000 technology investment is open in the west end of Louisville. Metro Council and other sponsors are supporting an internet cafe, free for the public to use.

The Gigabit Experience Center is in the Russell Neighborhood, and provides some of the fastest internet in the city. Louisville Central Community Centers LLC hopes this opportunity sparks some economic growth.

“I have an Etsy shop, so I sell stuff there and I like to keep up to date,” Pauline Lewis said. “I go on Pintrest and Google and try to see what kind of techniques people are using to help with my own techniques."

Lewis uses her time to grow her craft business while she waits for her grandson.

“I am a retiree, so I have limited income," Lewis said. "I try to subsidize it by doing crafting items and selling them on Etsy.”

“In a digital economy, every individual has the same access to the world through technology,” Kevin Fields said.

Fields, the President of Louisville Central Community Centers, says since the Gigabit Experience Center opened on May 10th, they see about 15 people a day.

“Individuals can start from here and build a business and grow it globally," Fields said. "That's the opportunity, and for me that's exciting."

The goal is to close the digital divide. The west end is an area with few businesses. Now this building is the only public space in the city with an internet speed of a gigabit per second. Laptops are also available to check out.

Lewis says she hopes others come out and take advantage of the free space offered by the Louisville Central Communities Center.

“I am pretty sure more people will come in, because it is a really excellent idea,” Lewis said.

The center is open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with extended hours until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesdays; and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

On June 15th, Louisville Central Community Centers will host an event on Cybersecurity. Contact Dawn Marie Yankeelov at dawny@talklou.com or 502-292-2351 for more info.

On June 19th, a technology summit geared towards children will talk place. Contact Deborah gr ant at dgr ant@lcccnews.org or 502-583-8823 for more info.

