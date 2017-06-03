3 attackers, 7 victims killed in London Bridge area terror attacks

Londoners offered help to people caught up in the incidents on the London Bridge and at Borough Market on Saturday.

British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge.

As London authorities respond to string of attacks, Trump tweets in support of his controversial travel ban.

Map shows the scenes of two incidents Saturday, one on the London Bridge and the other at the Borough Market. (Source: GoogleMap)

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Transport for London Says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

(RNN) - Three attackers in London who drove a van into pedestrians and stabbed several people were killed by police Saturday.

Police say seven victims died in the incidents, which took place at London Bridge and a nearby area of bars and restaurants.

The attackers were shot to death while stabbing people at Borough Market, a few blocks from London Bridge, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday.

He said prior to the stabbings, the three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge.

"The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call," he said. "The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes."

The London Ambulance Service said at least 48 other people were injured and hospitalized, including a police officer who responded to the incident at London Bridge.

The British Transport Police says the officer's injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Prime Minister Theresa May called it a "terrible incident" and said it is being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."

Shortly afterward, London Metropolitan Police declared it a terrorist attack.

Police initially responded to what they called an "incident" at London Bridge, and when officers continued to a stabbing at Borough Market, reported shots were fired.

Both incidents were confirmed as terrorism. Police said they also responded to a stabbing in Vauxhall, two miles south of London Bridge, but it was unconnected to the attacks.

The London Ambulance Service treated a number of people at the London Bridge in addition to the injured taken to the hospital.

An eyewitness told CNN he saw a van drive down the bridge at a high rate of speed, swerving toward pedestrians.

BBC reporter Holly Jones was at the bridge when the van came through and reported the van veered off the road and into crowds of people.

A witness told CNN two men entered a restaurant at Borough Market, just south of London Bridge, and stabbed two people inside. The patrons sheltered in the basement until police arrived.

Police treated injured on the bridge, buildings in the area were evacuated and subway stations in the area were shut down.

Early reports had said more than a dozen people were injured.

The White House said President Donald Trump was being briefed.

Trump tweeted "we are with you" and said the United States would do whatever was needed to help.

Trump also used the incident to promote his proposed travel ban, which has been blocked by federal courts.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a statement advising "any affected U.S. citizens who need assistance to contact the U.S. Embassy in London and follow Department of State guidance."

Facebook activated its safety check feature for the London area.

British parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held Thursday.

The current London Bridge opened in 1973 and is made of concrete and steel. It replaced a 19th-century stone-arched bridge that was relocated to Lake Havasu, AZ.

England has been under heightened alert since a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester almost two weeks ago, killing 22 and wounding more than 100 as they left the venue.

Grande visited victims of the bombing in the hospital Saturday and is scheduled to perform at a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday.

In March, a knife-wielding man plowed a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge and later stabbed a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. The assailant and four other people were killed, and 40 others were injured.

