Multiple fatalities in London Bridge terror attack

Londoners offered help to people caught up in the incident on the London Bridge on Saturday.

Londoners offer help to people in bridge incident

British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge.

Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities

British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge.

The Latest: Trump argues for his travel ban after attack

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Transport for London Says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

(RNN) - Citing police, the BBC reported "more than one" death in a terrorist attack after a vehicle hit several pedestrians on London Bridge.

Prime Minister Theresa May called it a "terrible incident" and said that it is being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."

Shortly afterward, London Metropolitan Police declared it a terrorist attack.

More than one dead at London Bridge, police say, amid reports of stabbings in Borough and incident in Vauxhall https://t.co/Dtp4IubDPi — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

Police responded to what they called an "incident" at London Bridge and soon after reported shots were fired after responding to a stabbing at Borough Market, a few blocks away.

Both incidents were confirmed as terrorism. Police said they also responded to a stabbing in Vauxhall, two miles south of London Bridge, but that it was unconnected to the attacks.

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Several pedestrians were run over by a van in London on Saturday, according to multiple eyewitness reports.

The BBC reports police are searching for three potentially armed suspects.

Police searching for three suspects who may be armed after #LondonBridge incident, BBC understands https://t.co/EAkjGxcMkf — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

An eyewitness told CNN he saw a van drive down the bridge at a high rate of speed, swerving toward pedestrians.

BBC reporter Holly Jones was at the bridge when the van came through and reported the van veered off the road and into crowds of people.

A witness told CNN two men entered a restaurant at Borough Market, just south of London Bridge, and stabbed two people inside. The patrons sheltered in the basement until police arrived.

Police treated injured on the bridge, buildings in the area were evacuated and subway stations in the area shut down.

Reports say more than a dozen people were injured.

#LondonBridge: According to one report 15-20 people were injured, some seriously, after the car ploughed into them https://t.co/pYkiuFVi5F pic.twitter.com/lFqUd7z09y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 3, 2017

The White House said President Donald Trump is being briefed.

Trump tweeted "we are with you" and said the United States would do whatever was needed to help.

Trump also used the incident to promote his proposed travel ban, which has been blocked by federal courts.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Facebook activated its safety check feature for the London area.

British parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held Thursday.

The current London Bridge opened in 1973 and is made of concrete and steel. It replaced a 19th-century stone-arched bridge that was relocated to Lake Havasu, AZ.

England has been under heightened alert since a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester almost two weeks ago, killing 22 and wounding more than 100 as they left the venue.

Grande visited victims of the bombing in the hospital Saturday and is scheduled to perform at a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday.

In March, a knife-wielding man plowed a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge and later stabbed a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. The assailant and four other people were killed, and 40 others were injured.

