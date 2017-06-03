London police report two incidents near London Bridge

British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge.

Report of multiple casualties in incident on London Bridge

The Latest: Spokesman: May being briefed on bridge incident

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Transport for London Says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

(RNN) - Citing police, the BBC reported "more than one" death related to a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge

Police responded to what they called an "incident" at London Bridge and soon after reported a stabbing at Borough Market, a few blocks away.

Metropolitan police also responded to another incident at Vauxhall, an area of London south of London Bridge.

Several pedestrians were run over by a van in London on Saturday, according to local media reports.

The BBC reports police are searching for three potentially armed suspects.

Police searching for three suspects who may be armed after #LondonBridge incident, BBC understands https://t.co/EAkjGxcMkf — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

An eyewitness told CNN he saw a van drive down the bridge at a high rate of speed, swerving toward pedestrians.

BBC reporter Holly Jones was at the bridge when the van came through and reported the van veered off the road and into crowds of people.

A witness told CNN two men entered a restaurant at Borough Market, just south of London Bridge, and stabbed two people inside. The patrons sheltered in the basement until police arrived.

Police are treating injured on the bridge, buildings in the area are being evacuated and subway stations have been closed.

Reports say more than a dozen people were injured.

#LondonBridge: According to one report 15-20 people were injured, some seriously, after the car ploughed into them https://t.co/pYkiuFVi5F pic.twitter.com/lFqUd7z09y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 3, 2017

British officials say Prime Minister Theresa May is in contact with authorities on the scene. The White House also said President Donald Trump is being briefed.

British parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held Thursday.

The current London Bridge opened in 1973 and is made of concrete and steel. It replaced a 19th-century stone-arched bridge that was relocated to Lake Havasu, AZ.

England has been under heightened alert since a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester almost two weeks ago.

Grande visited victims of the bombing in the hospital Saturday and is scheduled to perform at a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday.

In March, a knife-wielding man plowed a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge and later stabbed a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. The assailant and four other people were killed, and 40 others were injured.

