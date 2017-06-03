The Latest: 1 arrested in tourist's death in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on the death of an Australian tourist in San Francisco (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
Police have made an arrested in the killing of an Australian tourist outside a San Francisco hotel.
Officer Giselle Talkoff, a city police spokeswoman, announced the arrest Saturday.
No further information about the suspect was released.
Authorities said 33-year-old Matthew Bate got into an argument with two men that turned physical around 2 a.m. Friday outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said no weapons were involved in the fight.
Bate lived in Woolner, a suburb of Darwin, Australia. He was an analytical chemist with SGS Australia, which offers a range of testing and certification services to businesses.
____
9 a.m.
Police say an Australian tourist was killed in a scuffle outside a San Francisco hotel.
Authorities say 33-year-old Matthew Bate got into an argument with two men that turned physical around 2 a.m. Friday outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Two men were detained for questioning.
Police say no weapons were involved in the fight.
Bate lived in Woolner, a suburb of Darwin. He was an analytical chemist with SGS Australia, which offers a range of testing and certification services to businesses.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing Bate's family with consular assistance.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Legions of fans are expected to line the streets as music legend Greg Allman is carried to his final resting place at a cemetery in Macon, Georgia.More >>
Legions of fans are expected to line the streets as music legend Greg Allman is carried to his final resting place at a cemetery in Macon, Georgia.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>