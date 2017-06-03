Bal a Bali rallies to win Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita

By BETH HARRISAP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Bal a Bali closed with a rush to win the $300,000 Shoemaker Mile by three-quarters of a length at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Bal a Bali ran the distance on turf in 1:32.22 and paid $8.20, $4.20 and $3 on Saturday.

Farhaan returned $3.80 and $2.80, while 5-2 favorite Heart to Heart was another nose back in third and paid $3 to show.

The victory earned Bal a Bali an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar on Nov. 4. The 7-year-old owned by Calumet Farm has won the Brazilian version of the Triple Crown and survived a bout with laminitis in his 25-race career.

Bal a Bali earned his second Grade 1 win of the year to go with his victory in the Frank E. Kilroe Mile over the same turf in March.

