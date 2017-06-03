Fischer helps kick off summer reading program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer reminded parents and kids there are plenty of summer reading programs to keep kids learning over summer break.

The Louisville Public Library hosts the Summer Reading program. It's a competition for every child up to 12th grade, and they get prizes for reading.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Saturday was the kick off at the main downtown library.

The Mayor also reminded families about the Cultural pass, it gets children in free to many museums, performances and activities for free through out the summer.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.