Lanerie wins five races at Churchill Downs including Aristides

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Churchill Downs Release ) – Katherine Ball’s 5-year-old homebred Limousine Liberal collected his second straight stakes win at Churchill Downs when he drew clear late to win Saturday’s 29th running of the $100,000 Aristides (Grade III) by 2 ½ lengths over Wilbo and a late-closing The Truth or Else.

Trained by Ben Colebrook, Limousine Liberal clocked six furlongs over a fast in 1:09.12 to give white-hot leading rider Corey Lanerie his fifth win of the day.

Sent off as the odds-on 3-5 favorite in the field of six older horses, Limousine Liberal was rated in fourth and in the clear from the outside just off pacesetter Union Jackson, who ran the first quarter mile in :21.83 and the half in :45.17. Wilbo put his nose in front of Union Jackson at the top of the stretch, but Limousine Liberal was a looming presence while racing three-wide. He drew even at the eighth pole and spurted clear inside the final sixteenth of a mile for the comfortable win.

Prior to the Aristides, Limousine Liberal scored a breakout win in the $500,000 Churchill Downs Stakes Presented by TwinSpires.com (GII) on the May 6 Kentucky Derby undercard.