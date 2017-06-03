Dupree, January help Fever hold off Wings 91-85

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Candice Dupree scored 18 points, Briann January added 16 and they combined to make six free throws in the last 38.1 seconds to help the Indiana Fever hold off the Dallas Wings 91-85 on Saturday night.

After Dallas, trailing by 10 with 3:13 to play, closed to 85-82 on Skylar Diggins-Smith's jumper with just under a minute left, January drove to the basket and was fouled. January, who also had seven assists, made two free throws with 38.1 seconds remaining and, after a Dallas inbounds violation, added two more with 26.2 left.

Glory Johnson, who led the Wings with 22 points and 13 rebounds, scored off an offensive rebound with 19.7 seconds left, but Dupree set the final margin with two free throws with 17.9 to go.

Indiana (3-4) never trailed after scoring the last six points of the first quarter to take a 15-12 lead. Dallas (3-4), which beat the Fever by 27 at home Tuesday, kept battling back after trailing by double figures several times in the second half.

