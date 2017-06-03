UK loses to NC State, faces IU in Sunday elimination game

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky baseball team fell to NC State Saturday night, 5-4.

The Cats came out swinging, Riley Mahan put UK on the board with a sacrifice fly in the first to score Tristan Pompey.

But the Wolfpack came surging back, taking the 2-1 lead in the first.

Pompey hit a solo shot to tie the game at 2-2 in the third, but an Evan Mendoza RBI triple put the Wolfpack up 4-2, and Kentucky couldn't come back.

The Wildcats face Indiana in an elimination game Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Lexington.

