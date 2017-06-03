UofL baseball def. Oklahoma 11-1

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's baseball team topped Oklahoma 11-1 Saturday night.

A huge eighth inning would be the difference maker after a close evening of baseball. In the top of the eighth, the Cards had bases loaded when Logan Taylor hit an RBI single to center, which brought Colin Lyman and Josh Stowers home, Cards were up 3-1.

The merry-go-round was on after that, Colby Fitch hit an RBI triple to right-center, scoring Taylor and Jake Snider, giving Louisville the 5-1 lead.

Later in the inning, bases were loaded when Devin Hairston was hit by a pitch, that brought Fitch home for another run.

All told, the Cards put up seven runs in the eight inning, and lead 8-1.

With three more added for security in the ninth, including an RBI double from Cards star Brendan McKay, Louisville safely secured the win.

McKay threw sixth and one third innings, with three hits and one earned run.

Louisville will play the winner of Xavier and Oklahoma Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. for a chance at the Regional title.

