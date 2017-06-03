Holy Cross holds event for family of fallen LMPD officer

The Holy Cross community showed support for the family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman Saturday. Both Nick Rodman and his brother Andy attended Holy Cross. (Source: Family Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Holy Cross community showed support for the family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman Saturday.

There were food, drinks and lots of music at the benefit at the school.

Nick and his brother Andy both went to Holy Cross. Nick even played football there.

Saturday, more than two months after his passing, people still wanted to show the family how much they care.

There is also a golf scramble being planned in Officer Rodman's honor. WAVE 3 News will update with more information on that when it becomes available.

