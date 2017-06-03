Holy Cross holds event for family of fallen LMPD officer

The Holy Cross community showed support for the family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman Saturday.More >>
The Holy Cross community showed support for the family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman Saturday.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer reminded parents and kids there are plenty of summer reading programs to keep kids learning over summer break.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer reminded parents and kids there are plenty of summer reading programs to keep kids learning over summer break.More >>
A $60,000 technology investment is open in the west end of Louisville.More >>
A $60,000 technology investment is open in the west end of Louisville.More >>
No arrests have been made in this case.More >>
No arrests have been made in this case.More >>
The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m.More >>
The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m.More >>