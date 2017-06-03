Family member on homicide victim: 'I just drop to my knees and pray'

Derrick Miller couldn't keep back tears as he talked about his 21-year-old cousin Ron Stephenson. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derrick Miller couldn't hold back tears as he talked about his 21-year-old cousin Ron Stephenson.

Stephenson was shot in the head near Iroquois Park Friday on night, he later died.

“It's like a commercial in our family,” Miller said. “You never know when your day is going to be.”

Stephenson became Miller's ninth relative lost to gun violence.

“When things happen in life, I just d rop to my knees and pray,” Miller said.

Miller described Stephenson as good guy.

“Everybody probably says that about their family members,” Miller said.

Miller doesn't know what Stephenson was doing when he was shot. However, he said the community that surrounded his cousin is infected with violence.

“The kids are going to get involved with what they see,” Miller said. “Unfortunately, that's gangs and whatever else they do.”

Miller was once involved in crime, but now coaches a youth basketball team. He doesn't want neighborhood kids becoming another Stephenson, or Dequante Hobbs Jr., the 7-year-old shot and killed by a stray bullet on May 21st.

His team visited Hobbs’ grieving mother on Thursday.

Miller said people in his community often talk about making change, but don't step up.

“You have to show presence down here in the west end and I ain't talking with the police officers,” Miller said.

Police have not made arrests in Hobbs’ or Stephenson’s case. Call 574-LMPD to provide police with information anonymously.

