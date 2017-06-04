Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Crews responded to the call of a person shot in the 1200 block of Moore Court, Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, they found one man dead.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The call came in just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

WAVE 3 News has a crew in route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.