Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The identity of the man shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood was released Sunday.

Crews responded to the call of a person shot in the 1200 block of Moore Court, Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, they found Phillip Walton, a black man, 25 years old, shot dead.

The call came in just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Walton was pronounced dead at the scene, of multiple gunshot wounds

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

