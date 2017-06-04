Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

STANLEY CUP FINALS-GAME 3

Predators beat Penguins 5-1, trail Cup Final 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pekka Rinne bounced back with 27 saves and the offense came alive as the Nashville Predators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Roman Josi, Frederick Gaudreau, James Neal, Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm scored for the Predators, who won the first home Cup Final game in franchise history. A party inside and outside the arena featured an anthem by Martina McBride, several catfish tossed onto the ice and a raucous standing-room only crowd that saw the Predators improve to 8-1 at home in the playoffs. Defenseman P.K. Subban had guaranteed a win and the Predators delivered.

The Predators rebounded from two losses in Pittsburgh and ended a 72:54 drought against Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, scoring five goals on 33 shots, including two on the power play. Jake Guentzel scored his playoff-leading 13th goal as he nears the NHL rookie record, but the Penguins went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Game 4 is Monday night in Nashville.

BRAVES-REDS

Adams' slam, solo shot in 12th send Braves over Reds 6-5

CINCINNATI (AP) - Matt Adams hit his first career grand slam and connected again for a solo shot in the 12th inning on Saturday, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds that ended their three-game losing streak.

Adams' one-out homer off Blake Wood (0-4) saved the Braves after they blew a lead for the second day in a row. It was Adams' fourth career multi-homer game, his first since 2014.

Jim Johnson (3-1) escaped a threat in the 11th and finished it off for the win, a day after he blew a lead in the ninth. The Reds rallied for a 3-2 lead in 10 innings on Friday night.

The Braves won for only the second time in seven extra-inning games this season.

Adams hit his grand slam in the fifth inning off Scott Feldman. He's homered four times since he was acquired from the Cardinals on May 20. Eight of his 13 hits with Atlanta have gone for extra bases.

NCAA-VANDERBILT-CLEMSON

Wright holds down Clemson in 9-4 Vanderbilt win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Top draft prospect Kyle Wright held Clemson to seven hits in seven innings and Vanderbilt took control of the NCAA Tournament's Clemson Regional with a 9-4 victory over the Tigers on Saturday night.

The Commodores (35-22-1) advanced to Sunday night's regional final. The Tigers (40-20) face UNC Greensboro in an elimination game Sunday. That winner would have to beat Vanderbilt twice to move to the super regional round.

That could be a tall order with how the Commodores are swinging the bats. They had 16 hits, including eight doubles, giving them 34 hits in the regional. Wright (5-5), considered among the top players available in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft, didn't need much to lead Vanderbilt.

The right-hander struck out nine. Jeren Kendall had three RBIs and Will Toffey and Jason Delay two each for Vanderbilt.

Charlie Barnes (5-5) took the loss, allowing 13 hits and seven runs.

NCAA-OHIO-INDIANA

Sowers' 3 homers, 5 RBI power Indiana past Ohio 11-2 in NCAA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Logan Sowers knocked in five runs with three homers, including a three-run shot in the eighth inning, and Jonathan Stiever pitched a complete-game seven-hitter as Indiana routed Ohio 11-2 Saturday to remain alive in the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional.

Just over 12 hours after a 7-6, 12-inning loss to North Carolina State, the second-seeded Hoosiers bounced back behind their junior right fielder, who twice hit opposite-field solo homers before his blast to left during a four-run eighth. Center fielder Craig Dedelow also homered for Indiana (34-23-2), which collected 14 hits.

Sophomore right-hander Stiever (4-4) meanwhile posted his career-best outing with four strikeouts and three walks on 119 pitches. He allowed fourth-seeded Ohio (31-28) two first-inning runs off a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice before shutting down the Bobcats.

Indiana will face the Kentucky on Sunday in what could be the first of two games.

NCAA-NC STATE-KENTUCKY

North Carolina State holds off Kentucky 5-4 in NCAA regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Evan Mendoza hit a two-run triple and scored on Andy Cosgrove's single in the fifth inning, and Sean Adler allowed two runs and six hits in seven and two thirds innings of relief as North Carolina State held off Kentucky 5-4 Saturday night to move within a game of clinching the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Evan White's one-out homer in the top of the ninth inning brought the top-seeded host Wildcats (40-21) within a run. But Wolfpack reliever Austin Staley regrouped to get the final two outs for his fifth save and give third-seeded N.C. State its second consecutive one-run tournament victory.

Adler (6-6) relieved Michael Bienlein in the first inning and struck out five for the win, allowing two runs and three walks. Back-to-back first-inning homers by Stephen Pitarra and Josh McLain keyed N.C. State's nine-hit effort.

The Wolfpack (36-23) await the elimination game winner between Indiana and Kentucky on Sunday.

Tristan Pompey also homered for the Wildcats.

NCAA-OKLAHOMA-LOUISVILLE

Louisville's 7-run eighth keys 11-1 rout of Oklahoma in NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Logan Taylor, Colby Fitch and Colin Lyman each had two-run hits during Louisville's seven-run eighth as the Cardinals erupted for 10 runs in the final two innings for an 11-1 rout of Oklahoma Saturday night in the NCAA Louisville Regional.

With the game tied at 1, Taylor smacked a one-out single off J.B. Olson - who relieved starter Jake Irvin (6-3) - before Fitch tripled to make it 5-1. Devin Hairston was hit by a pitch to force in another run before Lyman knocked in two more to cap the big inning. Top-seeded Louisville (49-10) scored three more times in the ninth.

Taylor also had a game-tying sacrifice fly in the sixth for Louisville.

Reliever Jake Sparger (5-1) pitched two-thirds of an inning for the win that put the Cardinals on the cusp of clinching the regional. Second-seeded Oklahoma (35-23) must beat No. 3 seed Xavier on Sunday to avoid elimination.

NCAA-TENNESSEE TECH-AUBURN

Mize strikes out 12 as Auburn defeats Tennessee Tech, 5-3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Casey Mize tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a complete game and Auburn advanced to the finals of the NCAA baseball tournament's Tallahassee Regional with a 5-3 victory over Tennessee Tech Saturday night.

It is the fourth time this season the sophomore right-hander has had 12 strikeouts in a game. Mize (8-2) came into the game allowing just two home runs, but Tennessee Tech's Ryan Flick and Chase Chambers each hit solo shots.

Luke Jarvis drove in two runs with a fourth-inning single and Jay Estes had two hits, including a home run in the eighth for Auburn (37-24), which is looking to advance to the Super Regional for the first time since 1999.

The Tigers will face the Florida State-Tennessee Tech winner in the finals on Sunday.

Trevor Putzig had two hits for the Golden Eagles (41-20). Losing pitcher Jake Usher (5-3) gave up four runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

